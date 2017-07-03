Physician advises on regular disinfection of bedding to prevent sickness

Dr Sam. Onuh, a consultant physician, on Monday advised the public to always ensure the cleanliness of their bedding to prevent them from bacterial infection.

Onuh told the Newsmen in Omu-Aran, Kwara, that bedding not treated with disinfectants on regular basis could become a haven for bacteria and fungi.

He said that some bacteria that cause infections in human could find such unhealthy and filthy environment as a good opportunity to multiply.

“We spend more than a third of our lives in beds both day and night.

“But due to our carelessness and uncaring attitude, such places can quickly blossom into a haven for bacteria and fungi.

“If left for too long unattended to, the microscopic life within the wrinkles and folds of our bedclothes can make us sick.

“To stem the invisible tide, disinfection of bedsheets should be carried out at least once in a week,” Onuh said.

He said a recent research that assessed the level of fungal contamination in bedding had found out that feather and synthetic pillows of between 15 years and 20 years old could contain between four and 17 different species of fungi.

According to him, humans naturally produce roughly 26 gallons of sweat in bed every year.

“When it is hot and humid outside, this moisture becomes what is called an ideal-fungal-culture medium.

“Unclean bedding still exposes people to materials that can trigger sniffing and sneezing.

“Since the microbes are so close to the mouth and noses, one is almost forced to breathe them in,” he said.

Onuh said that apart from fungi and bacteria that come from sweat; sputum, skin cells, vaginal and anal excretions, humans also share their beds with foreign microbes.

“These include animal dander, pollen, soil, lint, dust mite debris and faeces, and finishing agents from whatever your bed sheets are made from,” he said.

The post Physician advises on regular disinfection of bedding to prevent sickness appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

