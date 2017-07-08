Three suspected rhino poachers arrested in KZN – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Three suspected rhino poachers arrested in KZN
Citizen
July 8 – Three suspected rhino poachers have been arrested near two national parks in Northern KwaZulu-Natal and a high calibre hunting rifle, ammunition, an axe, and other items were seized. Photo: SAPS …
Three suspected rhino poachers arrested
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
