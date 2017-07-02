Pilgrimage: Sultan calls for restoration of Amirul Hajj

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Saturday appealed to the Federal Government to reinstate the position of an Amirul Hajj in line with Islamic tradition. An Amirul Hajj is a leader of Hajj pilgrims, appointed by the government body, Hajj commission or religious head to lead the Hajj pilgrimage and offer advice on appropriate […]

