Pinnick inaugurates AITEO Cup committee

NFF President Amaju Pinnick on Monday inaugurated the committee that will organize the first edition of the AITEO Cup Competition (formerly Federation Cup) for men and women.

While inaugurating the 11-member Committee, headed by NFF 1st Vice President/Chairman of Organising Committee, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi, Pinnick insisted that the Committee’s membership was strategically drawn based on the core services of the two competitions.

NFF 2nd VP/LMC chairman Shehu Dikko is vice chairman, with NFF Executive Committee members Ibrahim Musa Gusau, Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande, Ahmed Yusuf Fresh, Sharif Rabiu Inuwa and Ms Aisha Falode as members. NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi is the Secretary.

Other members are Mr. Andrew Onyearu (Group Executive Director/Chief Legal Counsel of AITEO), Mr. Ndiana-Abasi Matthew (Senior Manager, Corporate Communications of AITEO) and Barr. A. U. Mustapha (SAN).

The NFF President charged the Committee to be fully focused on delivering a competition that the Nigerian Football fraternity and sponsors AITEO would be proud of.

Responding, Barr. Akinwunmi promised that his team would move swiftly to draw up a revised calendar for this year’s competition, and also insist on the very best values in all areas of the organization while working to bring new glory to the oldest football competition in Nigeria.

