Pinnick restates NFF commitment to improving refereeing – Nigeria Football Federation
|
Nigeria Football Federation
|
Pinnick restates NFF commitment to improving refereeing
Nigeria Football Federation
President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick has again re-affirmed total commitment of the present NFF administration to the improvement of refereeing in Nigeria. The NFF supremo, who is also Member of the CAF Executive …
NFF inaugurates AITEO Cup Committee
Pinnick to open FIFA MA elite programme in Abuja
NFF inaugurates 2017 NFF/Aieto Federation Cup committee
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!