Pirates kill mother, son in Delta

By Perez Brisibe

AYAKOROMO—SUSPECTED pirates, Monday night, shot dead a woman and her son at a fishing camp along Ekologbene creek of Ayakoromo community, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The remains of the victims identified as Mrs. Anetorofa Morkor and her son, Doutimi Asaba, were brought to the community in a speed boat.

Sources at the community told Vanguard that the hoodlums invaded the camp in an attempt to rob the fishermen and women, but ended up killing the victims following brawl with one of them.

Giving details of the incident, one of those fishing at the camp stated that the hoodlums sneaked into the camp and pointed a gun on her head, while barking on her to give them her cash and other items.

She said: “While I was being frisked, others went to an adjourning house where the victims were sleeping. Angered by the way his mother was being manhandled, the son engaged the hoodlums in a brawl, which resulted to both of them being shot.”

On how the remains of the victims were discovered, an indigene of the community, Lokiri Preye, said: “When the news filtered into the community that hoodlums were attacking a fishing camp, the community mobilised to the camp only to discover the remains of both victims.”

Efforts to speak with the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, were fruitless.

The post Pirates kill mother, son in Delta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

