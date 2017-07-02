Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pitu Hills – Confused – Download MP3

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Pitu Hills is a fast rising music act with great tenacity who started music from the young age of 13 while in junior secondary school.Born in Ibadan, Oyo State Nigeria, Pitu Hills is a graduate of Computer Engineering, has a unique music style that sets him apart from other Nigerian artistes- Afro beat / Pop with a touch of urban adding exciting punch lines and catchy hooks that keep you

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.