Plateau confirms outbreak of Lassa fever in FGGC Langtang

Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Kunden Deyin Kamshak, has confirmed the death of a student of Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) Langtang, Langtang Local Council, as a result of fresh outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.

Kamshak, who confirmed the outbreak yesterday, said modalities have been put in place to curtail its spread.He said of the four samples tested, three tested positive to Lassa fever, adding that the three confirmed cases are students of FGGC Langtang, and unfortunately one of them died.

The school authorities are right now working with the State Ministry of Health and Staff of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) to contain the outbreak.“The students are due to resume from the extended mid-term break today, but we have advised the principal of the school to postpone the resumption,” he said.

