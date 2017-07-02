Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Plateau to spend N38bn on roads – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Plateau to spend N38bn on roads
Vanguard
Mr Pam Dongs, the Plateau Commissioner for Works and Transport, said the state government had set aside N38 billion for the construction of 16 roads in the state this fiscal year. Gov. Lalong of Plateau state. Dongs stated this on Sunday in Jos that

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.