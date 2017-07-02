Plateau to spend N38bn on roads – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Plateau to spend N38bn on roads
Vanguard
Mr Pam Dongs, the Plateau Commissioner for Works and Transport, said the state government had set aside N38 billion for the construction of 16 roads in the state this fiscal year. Gov. Lalong of Plateau state. Dongs stated this on Sunday in Jos that …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!