Platini : Top Swiss court confirms UEFA chief’s ban – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Platini : Top Swiss court confirms UEFA chief's ban
Pulse Nigeria
Switzerland's highest court has rejected former UEFA chief Michel Platini's appeal against a four-year suspension from football, ending his efforts to overturn the penalty, the ATS news agency reported Thursday. Published: 17:47 , Refreshed: 19:59
