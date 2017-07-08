Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arraign teenagers for murder of ex-naval officer

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

The Ogun Police Command yesterday arraigned five suspected killers of ex-naval staff and Chief Executive Officer of MAF 44 Gardens and Event Centre, Arigbajo, Chief Moses Akanni Famuyiwa, before a Magistrate’s Court, in Ifo, Ogun State. The suspects: Dare Abiodun (19), Femi Ayinla (17), Aliami Akinlotan (18), Jamiu Akewe (19), and Gbenga Ojo (20); were […]

The post Police arraign teenagers for murder of ex-naval officer appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.