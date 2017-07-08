Police arraign teenagers for murder of ex-naval officer

The Ogun Police Command yesterday arraigned five suspected killers of ex-naval staff and Chief Executive Officer of MAF 44 Gardens and Event Centre, Arigbajo, Chief Moses Akanni Famuyiwa, before a Magistrate’s Court, in Ifo, Ogun State. The suspects: Dare Abiodun (19), Femi Ayinla (17), Aliami Akinlotan (18), Jamiu Akewe (19), and Gbenga Ojo (20); were […]

