Police arrest 16 for using Buhari’s name to scam job seekers in Akwa Ibom (Photos)

The Police in Akwa Ibom State has arrested 16 persons (10 males and 6 females) at a veranda in a storey building along Atiku Abubakar Way, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State for allegedly defrauding job seekers using the name of president Muhammadu Buhari. The Akwa Ibom State Command of Nigerian Police Force says those arrested will […]

