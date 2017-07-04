Police arrest 27-yr-old man for raping 6-yr-old girl

By Emeka Mamah

Operatives of Enugu State Police Command have arrested a 27-year-old man at Akegbe Ugwu in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State for allegedly raping a six-year-old child.

The incident occurred about three weeks after a female suspect was arrested for stealing a three year-old child, Wisdom Owaji, from the area.

The suspect, whose name was simply given as Ogbodo, was arrested following a report made by the father of the child.

Police sources said that the man reported that Ogbodo raped her daughter at an undisclosed location, adding that the girl had been in pains since then.

Already, the matter has been transferred from the police station at Nkanu to the state police headquarters, where the suspect is currently being detained.

The Police in Enugu confirmed the arrest of the rape suspect, adding that a manhunt had been mounted to arrest one of the suspects, who stole Wisdom Owaji from his father’s house and took him to Udi Local Government, where he was later found.

The post Police arrest 27-yr-old man for raping 6-yr-old girl appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

