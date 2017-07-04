Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Slain UNIOSUN student: Police parade suspected killers – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Slain UNIOSUN student: Police parade suspected killers
Daily Post Nigeria
The Osun State police command on Tuesday paraded three persons, suspected to be responsible for the death of a 400-level student of Osun state University, Timilehin Soonibare, whose decomposing body was discovered in the early hours of Tuesday.
UNIOSUN students set house of killer Alfa on fire (photos)NAIJ.COM
Nigeria police arrest cleric, recover decomposing body of missing university studentPremium Times
Police arrest 3 for allegedly beheading UniOsun studentVanguard
Pulse Nigeria –Daily Trust –The Nation Newspaper –Nigerian Bulletin
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.