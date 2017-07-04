Police arrest 3 for allegedly beheading UniOsun student

The Osun Police Command on Tuesday paraded three persons arrested in Osogbo for allegedly beheading a 400 level student of the University of Osun.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Olufimihan Adeoye, said the suspects carried out the crime on June 26 at about 7:30pm at Oke-Bale area of Osogbo.

He said the suspects conspired and killed one Timilehin Shonibare, a 400 level Micro-Biology student of the University of Osun by hitting him on the head with a mortar- pestle.

Adeoye said the victim’s head, two wrists and palms were cut off while his remains were dumped in the bush.

He said friends of the victim reported him missing on June 27 at 7:45 pm while the information obtained from them led to the arrest of a 19-year-old apprentice herbalist as well as his two suspected accomplices aged 24 and 18, while one was at large.

The police boss said the head, wrists and palms of the dead student, which were roasted in a black clay pot, were recovered from the apprentice herbalist and his confessional statement led to the arrest of the others.

He also said the remains of the victim had been recovered and deposited at the mortuary for autopsy while the suspects would be prosecuted.

Adeoye advised the public to be security conscious, noting that the victim was a friend of the apprentice herbalist who was the prime suspect and was lured to the scene of the crime.

He also said the Inspector General of Police had been informed about the incident while his condolences had been extended to the victim’s family.

