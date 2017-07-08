Police Arrest 87 Badoo Suspects, Declare 20 Wanted

The Lagos State Police Command in collaboration with other security agencies and local security volunteers have nabbed 87 suspected Badoo members and declared 20 others wanted in connection with the activities of the gang in Ikorodu.

The arrests which were carried out in an all-night raid by security operatives on their hideouts in Owutu and Odongunya in Ikorodu was to clamp down on the dastardly act by the gang.

According to the police, the extensive raid operation on the two areas were necessitated by more intelligence on the membership of the dreaded cult group and their mode of operations.

Those declared wanted for cult related killings includes; Moshood (a.k.a. Mosho); Alfa (a.k.a. King of Boys); Papa; Fela; Alakoto and Chukwudi.

Fourteen (14) others were also declared wanted by the police for kidnapping in Ikorodu. They include; Agbara, O/C, Femi (a.k.a FM), Pencil, Odidan, Jaru, Allen, Bush, Happiness, Fagbo, Junior, Nuru and Jamiu.

The police, however, made a call on other suspects on the run to surrender themselves to the nearest police station.

Also involved in the exercise were the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), ACP Olatunji Disu; Acting Area Commander, Ikorodu and all DPOs in Ikorodu among other senior police officers.

Meanwhile, before the operations were carried out; The Police, Members of the Department of State Security Service, Representatives of the 174 Nigerian Army Battalion, Lagos Neighbourhood Security Corps and Odua Peoples’ Congress (OPC) met with Onyabo Vigilantes headed by Chief Bombata, Traditional leaders (Osugbo/ Olomba), Religious leaders (He Shaykh Nahya As- Samadaani), Baales of different communities, other herbalists and Babalawos in Ikorodu and its suburbs on the need to collaborate with the police to wipe out the cult group.

While the meeting lasted, the Lagos State Police Commissioner, CP Fatai Owoseni, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Imohimi Edgal warned the herbalists and Babalawo and local vigilantes to eschew jungle justice, stressing that the Command would not tolerate further excesses from the security stakeholders

Edgal however, assured residents that the Notorious Badoo Group and their sponsors would be flushed out of Ikorodu soon, and they would need the support of everyone on this issue.

He said, “We all need to stop Jungle Justice, and if we do not trust the Police Departments in Ikorodu, we should at least trust our Local Vigilantes, the Onyabo and Co.”

He emphasised that the community should always hand over suspected criminals to local vigilantes rather than taking laws into their hands to beat, kill and setting people ablaze.

The security team however, patrolled all the area that Jungle Justice took place, and places where suspected Badoo members fled through.

“We’ll keep you updated as more meetings will be held across the division” Edgal said.

Edgal also solicited for more information that would help the police to speedily end the activities of the group in the area.

The Command equally advised members of the public with useful information on the suspects who are all residents of Ikorodu to assist the police.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Police Arrest 87 Badoo Suspects, Declare 20 Wanted appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

