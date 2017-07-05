Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrest 9 over Indian Hemp festival in Kwara – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Police arrest 9 over Indian Hemp festival in Kwara
ILORIN—Kwara State Police Command arrested nine persons for organising Indian hemp (Igbo)festival in Ilorin over the weekend. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Vanguard gathered that the suspects, whose names could not be ascertained at the …

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

