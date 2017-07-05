Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrest 9 over Indian Hemp festival in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—Kwara State Police Command arrested nine persons for organising Indian hemp (Igbo)festival in Ilorin over the weekend.

Vanguard gathered that the suspects, whose names could not be ascertained at the press time, were of secondary school age.

It was also gathered that the suspects had circulated posters informing intending members about the event and rebuffed calls by prominent citizens and organisations to call it off.

Sources at the Adewole Divisional Police Station, Ilorin, told journalists yesterday that the culprits were rounded up in Aiyetoro and Asa-Dam area of Ilorin.

Sources added that the suspects will soon be charged to court as the Police complete investigations on their involvement in the act.

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

Okasanmi said: “I just received the report and I cannot confirm the number of those that were arrested.

“The incident happened within the jurisdiction of the “D’ Division under Adewole Divisional Police Station, Ilorin.”

Okasanmi, however, reiterated that the Command will continue to ensure crime prevention to make the residents live in peace and harmony.

 

