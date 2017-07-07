Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrest DSP in Cross River for allegedly defiling 9-year-old girl – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Police arrest DSP in Cross River for allegedly defiling 9-year-old girl
Daily Post Nigeria
The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa has paraded a Deputy Superintendent of Police (rtd.), Christopher Archibong for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl. Parading the suspect alongside 62 other suspects, the Commissioner said the …
Retired Deputy Superintendent Arrested for Alleged RapeNAIJA NEWS
Cross River: Retired DSP in police net for defiling 9-year old, 62 others arrestedNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
I was set up by my neighbours, says retired Police arrested for raping nine-year-old girlTheNewsGuru

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.