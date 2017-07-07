Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrest DSP in Cross River for allegedly defiling 9-year-old girl

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa has paraded a Deputy Superintendent of Police (rtd.), Christopher Archibong for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl. Parading the suspect alongside 62 other suspects, the Commissioner said the suspect committed the crime on May 31, 2017 in Calabar. Inuwa said that Archibong, 55, lured the victim into […]

Police arrest DSP in Cross River for allegedly defiling 9-year-old girl

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.