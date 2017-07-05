Police arrest notorious robbery gang in Abuja (PHOTO)

The Nigeria Police have arrested a member of a notorious robbery syndicate terrorizing Abuja and its environs. The nine-man robbery gang was nabbed by the Intelligence Response Team, IRT, led by ACP Abba Kyari. Kyari, in a statement sent to DAILY POST, said the gunmen were picked up upon receipt of complaints by one Pastor […]

Police arrest notorious robbery gang in Abuja (PHOTO)

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

