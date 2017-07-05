Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrests 3 suspect for allegedly beheading a university year 4 student

The Osun Police Command on Tuesday remanded three persons in Osogbo suspected to be responsible for the  beheading a 400 level student of the University of Osun. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Olufimihan Adeoye, said the suspects carried out the crime on June 26 at about 7:30 pm at Oke-Bale area of …

