Police arrests 30 Kidnap suspects in Imo State

The Imo State Police Command has arrested 30 suspects for different offences ranging from kidnapping to armed robbery. Some of the suspects like Chinedu Onyeakosi (30), Chinaza Onyeakosi (22) and Chidi Donatus (29) were arrested for their complicity in the abduction one Obumneke Onyemedum (23) and her baby. Briefing journalists in Owerri, the state capital, …

