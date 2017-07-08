Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrests 87 Badoo members, 20 others declared wanted

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

87 suspected Badoo members have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command,in collaboration with some local security volunteers while declaring 20 other people wanted in connection with activities of the group in Ikorodu. The arrested suspected Badoo members were discovered in an all-night operation at their hideouts in Owutu and Odongunyan area of Ikorodu, …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.