Police arrests human trafficker at Muritala Muhammed International Airport

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) arrested a suspected human trafficker at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos while attempting to facilitate the trafficking of a victim of out of the country. A victim who was in her early twenties and hails from Edo State was however, rescued and …

