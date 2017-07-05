Police arrests scavenger Over Theft, Trespass

A 28-year-old scavenger,identified as Abubakar Salisu, was arraigned on Wednesday at a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for alleged criminal trespass and attempted theft. Salisu, who reside in Ereke Junction, Karmo, Abuja, was arraigned on charges of criminal trespass, mischief and attempt to commit theft. He was, however, released on bail by the court …

