Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrests scavenger Over Theft, Trespass

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 28-year-old scavenger,identified as  Abubakar Salisu, was arraigned on Wednesday at a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for alleged criminal trespass and attempted theft. Salisu, who reside in Ereke Junction, Karmo, Abuja, was arraigned on charges of criminal trespass, mischief and attempt to commit theft. He was, however, released on bail by the court …

The post Police arrests scavenger Over Theft, Trespass appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.