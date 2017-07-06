Police commission redeploys 4 CPs for effective policing

By Emma Nnadozie

ABUJA— The Police Service Commission, PSC, has approved the redeployment of four commissioners of police for effective and efficient policing.

The affected officers are Johnson Kokumo, Commissioner of Police, Armament, who is now in charge of the Edo Command; David Akinremi, Commissioner of Police and Deputy Force Secretary, who is now in charge of the Taraba Command.

Others include Garba Umar, redeployed from Bayelsa Command to Anambra Command and Lawan Ado, Commissioner of Police, General Investigation, FCIID, is now to head the Kwara Command.

The Head, Press and Public Relations of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, made this disclosure in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.

Ani said the postings had been communicated to the Inspector-General of Police for implementation, adding that the chairman of the commission, Mike Okiro, had urged the affected officers to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation.

“He directed them to quickly settle down and face squarely the peculiar challenges of their respective sate commands,” he said.

The post Police commission redeploys 4 CPs for effective policing appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

