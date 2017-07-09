Pages Navigation Menu

Police debunks rumour about the disappearance of kidnapper Evans

Posted on Jul 9, 2017

The Nigerian Police have reported that the disappearance of Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, that went viral about Evans, is not true, the police have said. In the reaction to the headline carried by a national daily on Saturday, July 8 that Evans had disappeared from police custody. The story claimed Evans ‘vanished’ and was taken away by …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

