Police denies killing Abuja motorist

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has said it has nothing to do with the murder of an Abuja-based motorist, Olatunde Ojuregbe, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Jikwoyi area of Abuja. This denial follows reports indicting the police of complicity in Ojuregbe’s murder. In a statement by the FCT Police Public […]

Police denies killing Abuja motorist

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

