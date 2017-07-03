Police dismiss ‘most corrupt’ claims – Times of Zambia
Police dismiss 'most corrupt' claims
Times of Zambia
THE Zambia Police has dismissed claims that the Service is the most corrupt and that its officers steal from various households during arrests. Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said it was merely a perception that police officers were the most …
