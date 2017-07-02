Pages Navigation Menu

Police finally catch notorious cocaine kingpin Luiz Carlos da Rocha, who had plastic surgery to evade capture for 30 years

One of South America’s biggest cocaine kingpins, who evaded police for three decades, even undergoing surgery to change his face, has been captured, Brazilian authorities said Saturday. Luiz Carlos da Rocha, nicknamed “White Head”, was arrested in the western state of Mato Grosso in the city of Sorriso, the federal police said in a statement. […]

