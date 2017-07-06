Police: How Osun varsity student was killed

The Osun state Police Commissioner, Mr Olufimihan Adeoye has explained how suspected ritualists killed Oluwafemi Shonibare, a student of Osun State University whose decomposing body was found in a bush on Tuesday close to the house of an Islamic cleric at Oke-Baale, Osogbo. The Police Commissioner who spoke while parading the suspects arrested in relation to the murder said the student was killed on June 26 at about 7:30pm at Oke-Bale area of Osogbo.

