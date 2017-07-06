Pages Navigation Menu

Police: How Osun varsity student was killed

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Osun state Police Commissioner, Mr Olufimihan Adeoye has explained how suspected ritualists killed Oluwafemi  Shonibare, a student of Osun State University whose decomposing body was found in a  bush on Tuesday  close to the house of an Islamic cleric at Oke-Baale, Osogbo. The Police Commissioner who spoke while parading  the suspects arrested in relation to the murder said the student was killed on June 26  at about 7:30pm  at Oke-Bale area of Osogbo.

