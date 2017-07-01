Pages Navigation Menu

Police in Anambra parade vigilante for alleged ritual killing

The Police in Anambra  on Saturday paraded a vigilante operative alleged to have killed an unidentified person for ritual purposes. Parading the suspect in Awka, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Umar, alleged that the suspect later buried the remains of the victim in a shallow grave. “On the night of June 22, 2017, […]

