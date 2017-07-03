Police in Enugu State express concern over involvement of artisans in cultism

Enugu State Police Command, has expressed concern over the high rate of involvement of artisans in cultism in the state.

The spokesman of the command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, told the Newsmen in Enugu on Monday that the command recently discovered that “cultism is fast growing’’ among artisans in the state.

He said that officers and men of the command would visit motor parks and other public places to enlighten the people on the dangers associated with cultism and cult related activities.

“The attention of the command has been drawn to the involvement artisans such as commercial bus drivers, conductors, traders, motorcycle riders, tricycle riders, mechanics and others’ in cultism.

“Hence, the command will embark on wide-spread sensitisation campaign for people especially the youths to eschew cultism and other vices in view of its inherent dangers and consequences,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said the command would embark on the programme in partnership with the state’s Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) and the media.

He said that during the campaign, members of the public would be cautioned on the dangers of involvement in cult activities and other related vices.

The police spokesman said that cultism is like an envelope containing many crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, car snatching, murder, rape, drug addiction amongst others.

“These crimes and vices are capable of ruining the future of anybody, especially youths.

“Through involvement in cultism, many have been killed, maimed by rival cult groups or have their academic or business endeavours ruined or terminated,’’ he said.

