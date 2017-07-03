Police kill eight suspected robbers, arrest two in Imo



The Imo State Police Command at the weekend said its officers had killed eight suspected armed robbers who had been terrorising innocent people in various parts of the state.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

The police had last week paraded about 36 criminals ranging from kidnappers, armed robbers, fake currency traffickers and other related offenders.

A statement from the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Andrew Enwerem, said the feat was recorded following the security measures, including whistle-blowing strategy, put in place by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Chris Okey Ezike.

The statement stated: ‘’The Imo State Police Command in its efforts and determination to decisively stem the tide of crime in the state in line with the whistle-blowing strategy initiated by the Commissioner of Police (CP), Chris O. Ezike, has recorded another giant strides in the arrest of some notorious armed robbers/kidnap suspects.

“On June 30, 2017, operatives of the command monitoring unit while on routine patrol near a petrol station at Irete in Owerri West Local Council had an encounter with a four-man gang of suspected kidnappers/armed robbers. In an exchange of gun-fire, the suspects were over-powered and arrested with various degrees of injuries. Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one AK 47 rifle with breech No. BH-7812, one pump action gun, one cut-to-size locally-made gun, 17 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, 13 rounds of live cartridges, six expended cartridges, some charms and masks.

“Two of the suspects later died as a result of injuries sustained during the exchange of fire while the surviving two are co-operating with investigation.’’

“Also on June 30, the security team was on patrol around Nekede, Owerri West Local Council, where they ran into suspected three-man gang of armed robbers. The suspects opened fire on the police. During the duel, they sustained varying degrees of injuries and died on the way to the hospital.

“Similarly, June 30, 2017, operatives of the Nekede Division of the command while on routine patrol along Ihiagwa in Owerri West Local Council had an encounter with unidentified three-man gang of suspected armed robbers who opened fire on sighting the patrol team. In the ensued gun duel, three of the suspected unidentified armed robbers were over-powered and arrested with various degrees of injuries. They, however, gave up the ghost on the way to the hospital.

“Exhibits recovered from them include two locally-made short guns, two live cartridges and one motorcycle,” the statement added.

