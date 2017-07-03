Pages Navigation Menu

Police nab 2 cultists in Enugu

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested two notorious cult kingpins engaged in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state.

The Police recovered one cut-to-size single-barrelled locally-made gun, two axes and one machete concealed in the suspects’ bags.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement in Enugu, yesterday, that the suspects were “strong members of Egede Ayes Confraternity.’’

Amaraizu said that the suspects were nabbed on June 22 through information and partnership from members of the public.

He said: “The two suspects had allegedly gone with four other members of their cult group to a certain man’s house at Umuawata Amandim Olo community in Ezeagu Local Government Area to demand for his son.

“It was gathered that the man, on seeing them, became suspicious and raised an alarm. This led to the arrest of the two, while four others escaped.”

The Police spokesman said that the suspects had been helping police operatives in their investigation.

He said a manhunt on the other fleeing members of the gang had been intensified within the state.

