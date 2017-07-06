Police nab 9 inter-state robbery suspects

By Evelyn Usman

Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team have smashed an inter-state robbery gang, which specialised in snatching vehicles and selling same at give-away prices to ready buyers across the country.

The nine suspected members of the gang were arrested with seven stolen cars and victims’ personal effects.

Police sources explained that the arrest was made following a directive from the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, who received several complaints by residents of Mabushi, FCT, Abuja, among who was Pastor of a popular church.

The operatives, as gathered, arrested a member of the gang, Lawal Peter, 25, with a victim’s stolen Infinix Hotnote Phone.

During interrogation, Peter reportedly led operatives to his gang’s hideout in Mabushi, where eight other suspected members of his gang were arrested .

The suspects are Adole, 26,a native of Otukpo, Benue State, who confessed during interrogation to have sold the Pastor’s Camry 2010 Model for N400,000.

Other suspects, according to police sources, are Onoja, 24, a native of Kogi State, who was found in possession of two phones and a gold wrist watch belonging to the Pastor; Danjuma, 30; Uche, 21, and Abdul, 24, a native of Kano State.

They all confessed to several robberies in Abuja and led the operatives to Akwa Ibom and Cross River states, where other gang members—Emmanuel, 28; Etukdo, 32; Ikechukwu, 32, and Effiong, 28— were arrested.

Three phones, a gold wrist watch and Toyota Camry 2010 model belonging to the Pastor, including six other stolen cars, were recovered from them. Their operational house-breaking and car-jacking tools were also recovered.

