Police, OPC raid Badoo hideouts in Ikorodu, arrest over 100

Police officers, in conjunction with members of Odua Peoples Congress, (OPC) on Saturday raided different hideouts of deadly criminal gang in Ikorodu, Lagos State, popularly known as “Badoo”. The raid, DAILY POST learnt, was a follow up to series of meetings the police authority had with different local vigilante in the area. Members of OPC […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

