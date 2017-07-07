Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police probe attack at Omar’s campaign office – Daily Nation

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Police probe attack at Omar's campaign office
Daily Nation
Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar inspects the damage done on his campaign truck on July 7, 2017. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP. Advertisement. By MOHAMED AHMED More by this Author. Police are investigating vandalism of Mombasa …
Senator Hassan Omar campaign truck destroyed, petrol bombs found at sceneCitizen TV (press release)
Hassan Joho's fiercest rival's campaign vehicle damaged in dawn attackTUKO.CO.KE
Joho's fiercest rival Hassan Omar's vehicle attacked in MombasaZIPO.CO.KE

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.