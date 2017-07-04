Police probe death of 6 members of a family in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Rivers Police Commissioner, Zaki Ahmed, has ordered thorough investigation into the cause of death of the family of six in Rumuosi community in Obio-Akpor local government area of the state. Neighbours suspected that the family which included a seven month old toddler died from inhalation of generator fume. But Spokesman of the Rivers Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, said despite the generally held notion that six members of the family may have died due suffocation from generator fume, the Police homicide department will nevertheless investigate the cause of their death.

