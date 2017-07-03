Police roadblock Causes Fatal Accident in Obosi, Anambra, Leaves Lady And Boyfriend Dead

Protests filled the air in Obosi, Anambra state after the death of four persons in a fatal accident on Sunday. An unidentified lady and her boyfriend who were on a bike, collided with an oncoming bike due to a roadblock mounted by the police.

Two people being conveyed via the oncoming bike as well as the lady’s boyfriend died instantly while she was rushed to the hospital, according to an

