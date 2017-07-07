Pages Navigation Menu

Police say suspected robbers kill Nestle Foods staff in Abakaliki- PPRO

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The police in Ebonyi said one, Michael Nwodom, the Cashier of Nestle Foods Company, was killed by suspected armed robbers in Abakaliki on Friday. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Jude Madu, said the victim  had died before the arrival of the police at the scene of the incident. “By the time we got there, […]

