Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police Take over Enugu APC as Crisis Deepens – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Guardian

Police Take over Enugu APC as Crisis Deepens
THISDAY Newspapers
Stern looking mobile policemen Tuesday took over the Enugu State secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) located at GRA, Enugu even as the leadership crisis rocking the party deepened. The armed mobile policemen who came in different …
Enugu APC crisis: SEC expels Deputy chair, investigates 9 officialsNigeria Today
Buhari's aide, Juliet Ibekaku sponsoring crisis in our party – Enugu APCDaily Post Nigeria
Enugu APC crisis: SEC passes vote of confidence on chairmanNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.