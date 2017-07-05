Police Take over Enugu APC as Crisis Deepens – THISDAY Newspapers
Guardian
Police Take over Enugu APC as Crisis Deepens
THISDAY Newspapers
Stern looking mobile policemen Tuesday took over the Enugu State secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) located at GRA, Enugu even as the leadership crisis rocking the party deepened. The armed mobile policemen who came in different …
Enugu APC crisis: SEC expels Deputy chair, investigates 9 officials
Buhari's aide, Juliet Ibekaku sponsoring crisis in our party – Enugu APC
Enugu APC crisis: SEC passes vote of confidence on chairman
