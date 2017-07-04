Pages Navigation Menu

Policeman Enters Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-Harcourt (Graphic Photos)

An armed robber met his Waterloo early this morning after going for a robbery operation at Oroazi Road, Mgbuosimiri, Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital. According to Asonye West Germany, the robber was killed by a gallant mobile police officer (MOPOL) inside a gutter in the area (as seen in the pictures) below;

