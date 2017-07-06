Pages Navigation Menu

Policeman guns down fleeing armed robber in Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos)

A fleeing armed robber  met his end while hiding in a gutter after going for a robbery operation on Tuesday, July 4, in Port Harcourt According to Online reports, The mobile policeman pictured below, was forced to jump into the gutter where the suspect was and allegedly shot him. (GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW)

