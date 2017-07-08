Polio vaccines is safe, Islamic, says Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Saturday reaffirmed that vaccines for polio and other child-killer diseases are safe and Islamic.

Abubakar spoke in Wamakko town, headquarters of Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State at the National Campaign of the Sub-National Plus Days (SIPDS).

The Sultan added: ”The vaccines for polio and other child-killer diseases like measles, diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus, among others are safe.’’

”The vaccines have been internationally and medically certified by medical experts and Islamic clerics.

”We have also agreed with them as we will not accept and consent to anything that will harm our children.”

Abubakar therefore appealed to Nigerians to accept the vaccines, routine immunisation, while pregnant women should avail themselves of the various antenatal services available.

The monarch further restated the commitment of the Northern Traditional Rulers Committee on Polio and Routine Immunisation toward eradicating polio and other child-killer diseases in the country.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal commended the Federal Government, the sultan and development partners for the relentless efforts to eradicate polio and other diseases.

Tambuwal also vowed that he would continue to support all endeavours for Nigeria to be certified polio-free.

”The state government is committed to all agreements it had signed on all aspects, including health.

”That was why the state government allocated 16 per cent of its 2017 budget to the health sector.”

Tambuwal further vowed to redress all the challenges with a view to improving the disturbing health indices in the state.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Primary Healthcare and Communicable Diseases, Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa, expressed the resolve of the Senate to see to the removal of Nigeria from the list of polio endemic countries soon.

Similarly, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Health Services, Mr Chike Okafor, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Mohammed Usman, also promised sustained funding to provide efficient healthcare services to Nigerians.

The spokesman of the Development Partners, Dr Fiona Braka, said,” WHO and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative partners remain firmly committed to support Sokoto state and the government of Nigeria in revitalising the immunisation programme.”‘

The Commissioner for Health and the Special Adviser on PHC, Dr Balarabe Kakale and Alhaji Zayyanu Gandi, respectively commended Tambuwal for giving the health sector top priority in the state’s budget.

The post Polio vaccines is safe, Islamic, says Sultan appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

