Polish Authorities Issue Sweeping Condemnation of Bitcoin and Other Digital Currencies – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Polish Authorities Issue Sweeping Condemnation of Bitcoin and Other Digital Currencies
Nigeria Today
Polish authorities, regulators, and banks issued a sweeping statement warning of the risk of bitcoin, ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies. They said these currencies are not national or legal tender and cannot be used to pay taxes. They do not fall …
Bitcoin Can't Be Considered as Money, Says PBOC Adviser
Bitcoin can be an asset but not a currency, says China central bank adviser
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!