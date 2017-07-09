Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Polish Authorities Issue Sweeping Condemnation of Bitcoin and Other Digital Currencies – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Polish Authorities Issue Sweeping Condemnation of Bitcoin and Other Digital Currencies
Nigeria Today
Polish authorities, regulators, and banks issued a sweeping statement warning of the risk of bitcoin, ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies. They said these currencies are not national or legal tender and cannot be used to pay taxes. They do not fall
Bitcoin Can't Be Considered as Money, Says PBOC AdvisernewsBTC
Bitcoin can be an asset but not a currency, says China central bank adviserEthereum World News (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.