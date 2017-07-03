Politics Osinbajo’s Speech at AU Summit in Ethiopia [FULL TEXT] – Nigerian Bulletin
Politics Osinbajo's Speech at AU Summit in Ethiopia [FULL TEXT]
Here is the speech Nigeria's Acting President Yemi Osinbajo gave at the African Union summit in Ethiopia today. INTRODUCTORY STATEMENT BY H.E. PROFESSOR YEMI OSINBAJO, THE ACTING PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA …
It is necessary to address the root causes of violence in Africa – Osinbajo at the AU Summit (READ)
