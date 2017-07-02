Poor road network, reason for high cost of garri in Calabar – Commissioner – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Poor road network, reason for high cost of garri in Calabar – Commissioner
Vanguard
Prof. Anthony Eneji, Cross River Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, has blamed the current high cost of Garri in the state on poor roads network among other challenges. Eneji told newsmen in Calabar on Sunday, that farmers and garri …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!