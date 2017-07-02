Pope Francis appeals for peace, reconciliation in Venezuela – Vatican Radio
Vatican Radio
Pope Francis appeals for peace, reconciliation in Venezuela
Vatican Radio
Addressing pilgrims and tourists gathered in St. Peter's Square to pray the traditional noonday Angelus with him on Sunday, the Holy Father renewed his call for prayerful solidarity with the people of Venezuela, just a few days ahead of the nation's …
Pope urges end to Venezuela violence, prays for victims
Pope Prays For Venezuela, Makes Peace Appeal
Venezuela unrest: Pope Francis urges end to violence, appeals for 'democratic solution'
